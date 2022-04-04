Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:42 IST
Two non-locals shot at by militants in J-K’s Pulwama
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

This is the second attack by the ultras on non-locals in less than 24 hours in the district.

''Terrorists opened fire on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora in Pulwama district this (Monday) afternoon,'' the officials said.

They said the two injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited, the officials added.

Militants had shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Nowpora area of Pulwama on Sunday evening. The labourers hailed from Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

