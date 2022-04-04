Transfer of 7 Mumbai cops on woman's complaint: DCP to submit report to commissioner on Tuesday

A report by a DCP-rank officer on the transfer of seven personnel from Mumbai's Samta Nagar police station for alleged negligence in a passport matter will be submitted to Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday, an official said.

Samta Nagar police station senior inspector Anandrao Hakke, PI Ravindra Padwal, PSI Bhagat Vavhare and constables Nilesh Rajapure, Anjali Galli, Ashok Gawde and Prashant Thakre were transferred to the Local Arms Division, Naigaum on Sunday after a senior citizen tweeted that she had been harassed in a passport matter. The official said DCP Somnath Gharge is conducting an inquiry into the matter and he will submit his report to Pandey on Tuesday.

In her tweet, which also was addressed to Pandey, the woman said the Samta Nagar police station had sent her passport application to the city police's Special Branch, which raised a query about a case pending case against her in Chennai.

The woman claimed the Samta Nagar police failed to move her passport application forward despite being shown an order from the Madras High Court granting her relief.

She also claimed that the police entered into an argument with her and that she was also manhandled.

