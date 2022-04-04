Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to introduce visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.
The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.
