Left Menu

Charred body of mechanic found, motorcycle reduced to ashes

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:07 IST
Charred body of mechanic found, motorcycle reduced to ashes
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a mechanic and a burned down motorcycle were found near here on Monday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Saravanakumar who was reportedly suffering from depression, the police said.

He left his house late Sunday and did not return, they said.

The cause of the death would be known after a post-mortem, said the police. Further probe has begun, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022