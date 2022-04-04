Left Menu

Punjab: AAP activist shot at, injured

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:52 IST
Punjab: AAP activist shot at, injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two men riding a motorcycle fired at an AAP activist and injured him in Phagwara district of Punjab on Monday, police said.

AAP activist Vipin Kumar, alias Gora, was rushed to a civil hospital in Phagwara from where he was referred to a facility in Jalandhar Cantonment.

He told reporters from his hospital bed that he was driving his car when the two unidentified men fired at him and fled away.

The incident took place in a village along the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway.

Several activists of the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assembled at the civil hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022