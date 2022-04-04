Left Menu

Ukrainian president says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder

"The longer the Russian Federation drags out the meeting process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war." "We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children," he said. Russia denies targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:59 IST
Ukrainian president says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine. Zelenskiy spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops.

The Kremlin has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha. "These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelenskiy said, wearing body armour and surrounded by military personnel.

"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here," he said. "The longer the Russian Federation drags out the meeting process, the worse it is for them and for this situation and for this war." "We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women and murdered children," he said.

Russia denies targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation. The destruction and civilian deaths in Bucha looks set to galvanise the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow, with officials raising the prospect of restrictions on Russia's energy exports.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022