Multi-storey building catches fire in Amritsar, no casualty

A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Ranjit Avenue here on Monday, police said.

Around one dozen fire fighting vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire, said the police.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

The electric wiring system of the building caught fire because of a short circuit and it took four hours for the fire fighting vehicles to douse the flames, they added.

