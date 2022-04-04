Left Menu

BJP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha members

Updated: 04-04-2022 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to ensure their presence in the House for the remainder of the session between April 5-8.

The whip comes as some important bills, including the legislation which seeks to merge all three municipal corporations of the national capital, are likely to come up for passage in the House where the ruling coalition does not have a majority.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that provides for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records, is also expected to be taken up for debate and passage in Rajya Sabha.

Though the BJP and its allies do not have a majority in the House, the government has generally managed to draw support from various regional parties to ensure that its bills get the nod of the House.

The ongoing budget session of Parliament is scheduled to last till April 8.

