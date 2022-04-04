Left Menu

CAT stays transfer of IFS officer

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:25 IST
CAT stays transfer of IFS officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday stayed the appointment of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer N T Sajan in the place of Sanjayan Kumar.

The CAT decision came on a plea from IFS officer Kumar who was transferred from the post of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), south zone.

Counsel for Kumar sought an interim order of stay of the transfer order by saying it was violative of the Indian Forest Service (cadre) Rules, 1966, as amended by a notification dated January 28, 2014.

In its order, the CAT observed that the order seems to be prima-facie against the statutory rules and stayed its implementation.

Directing the Kerala Forest Department to retain Kumar as Conservator of Forests (southern circle) Kollam, the CAT ordered to also produce all the files in respect of the transfer order. The matter was posted for April 7 for consideration.

In his plea, Kumar, who was transferred out as Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan and Research), alleged that his premature transfer from the post he had held was due to the political pressure and influence to help Sajan who is recommended for being kept under suspension pending for his involvement with the prime accused in the Muttil rosewood trees-felling case.

Kumar alleged that Sajan, only a Deputy Conservator of Forests and a person of doubtful integrity, is given full charge of the post of Chief Conservator of Forests, which is two posts above the normal line of hierarchy of his substantive post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022