FACTBOX-Macron wants the French to work longer, shake up welfare state
President Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker who won a first mandate in 2017 on a promise to be neither of the left nor the right, is projected in voter surveys to win a second term in against a resurgent Marine Le Pen, but the margin is tight.
Here are his main policy proposals https://avecvous.fr/projet-presidentiel: ECONOMY * Raise the minimum pension age to 65 from 62 currently * Require 15-20 hrs/week of training for welfare benefit recipients * Cut taxes by 15 billion euros with half for households and the rest for businesses. * Further loosen labour market rules and reform unemployment insurance to make payments vary according to the state of the economy * Raise the threshold over which inheritance tax kicks in from 100,000 euros to 150,000 euros
EUROPE, INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS * Make the European Union more self-sufficient in defence, agriculture, energy and strategic economic sectors * Strengthen the capacities of national European armies, increase co-ordination between them and create a "common military doctrine" * Create European industrial champions including a "European metaverse" * Reform the European electricity market IMMIGRATION & SECURITY * Make long-term residence permits conditional on a French exam and employment * Expel foreign trouble-makers * Create a rapid-action force to restore order in troubled banlieues * Broader scope for on-the-spot-fines for petty crime ENERGY * Build six new nuclear reactors and launch studies for another eight, increase solar energy capacity tenfold, build 50 wind farms at sea by mid-century * Take control of certain energy companies, suggesting that the government would revive stalled plans to buy out minority shareholders in nuclear utility EDF * Renovate 700,000 homes a year * Leasing scheme to make electric vehicles more accessible (Compiled by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)
