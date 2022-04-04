Heavy black smoke seen rising in central Paris as bus catches fire - Reuters witness
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:02 IST
- Country:
- France
Thick black smoke billowed above central Paris on Monday after a bus caught fire on the upmarket Saint-Germain boulevard, a Reuters witness said.
Police cordonned off the area.
Also Read: Norway wealth fund, France's Axa sell 3 office properties in Paris
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
Advertisement