Left Menu

Burning bus sends clouds of black smoke into Paris sky - Reuters witness

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:18 IST
Burning bus sends clouds of black smoke into Paris sky - Reuters witness

Thick black smoke billowed above central Paris on Monday after a bus caught fire on the upmarket Saint-Germain boulevard, a Reuters witness said.

Police cordoned off the area as fire fighters put out the flames in the afternoon. A picture shot by an eyewitness showed a column of thick black smoke rising over the Seine river, only a couple of hundred metres (yards) away from Paris's famous Notre-Dame cathedral, the roof of which was destroyed in a massive fire around three years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022