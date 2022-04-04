Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:58 IST
Red Cross says its team travelling to Mariupol was stopped, now being held
A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was stopped during an attempt to reach Mariupol, Ukraine to evacuate civilians and is now being held in the nearby town Manhush, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

"A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is being held in the town of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters.

He said the team was being held by police, without giving further details. "It's not a hostage situation," he added.

