Five IEDs fitted with arrows seized during search by security forces

Five IEDs fitted with arrows were seized during a search operation by security personnel on Monday after naxals fired at the under-construction Bharnia police camp in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The B company of 157th battalion of CRPF, who are stationed at the place, retaliated by hurling para bombs on Sunday night and none of its personnel was either injured or killed, a police release said.

Security personnel drawn from the district armed police, CRPF and bomb disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar carried out the massive search operation in the naxal-affected areas and recovered three live arrow bombs and two used arrow bombs, besides some empty cartridges from the spot, it said.

All the three live explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad, the police added.

