Cops will think of action against those making divisive comments: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police will definitely think about taking action against those who make statements to create a divide between different communities, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Monday, an assertion coming in the backdrop of MNS president Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers be removed from mosques.

He said citizens have the right to follow and propagate their respective religion.

“Everyone has the right to follow and spread his/her religion. But today the kind of statements that are being made to create a divide between communities, police department officials will definitely think over the issue,” Walse Patil told reporters at Shirur in Pune district.

Walse Patil did not name anyone and made the comment while replying to a question whether the home department will take action against those who create communal divide.

The minister's comments came two days after Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

“Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” the MNS leader had said while speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

