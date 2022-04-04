Left Menu

Minister orders revoking raided pub's licence

On January 31, pub owners were warned of tough action against sale and consumption of drugs, the Minister said. He recalled telling the owners to ensure consumption of narcotic drugs does not take place in pubs and bars failing which the licence will be cancelled.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:13 IST
  India
  • India

Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday directed officials concerned to cancel the licence of a pub where police seized cocaine.

The decision on cancellation of the licence comes in the wake of alleged violation of prohibition and excise rules by the pub, said an official press release here.

Goud said raids such as the one conducted on Sunday against bars and pubs which do not follow the rules would continue.

Police said they seized cocaine after raiding a pub here in the wee hours and arrested one of its two owners and its manager in this connection.

Over 125 customers, including a few linked to tinsel town here and children of some prominent personalities, reportedly partying, were questioned and later released, the police said Staff members of the star hotel, which houses the pub, were also being questioned, they said. On January 31, pub owners were warned of tough action against sale and consumption of drugs, the Minister said. He recalled telling the owners to ensure consumption of narcotic drugs does not take place in pubs and bars failing which the licence will be cancelled.

