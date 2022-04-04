EU, UNODC delegation visit Seychelles to review EUNAVFOR’s Operations Atalanta

A delegation from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. The combined EU and UNODC delegation were in the country to conduct a fact-finding visit in relation to the EUNAVFOR's, Operations Atalanta. During their visit, the delegation held meetings with law enforcement organisations and the judiciary. Seychelles and the EU have long been close partners in combating piracy and other maritime crimes in the Western Indian Ocean.

Minister Radegonde explained that their mission is of great importance to the fight against illicit maritime activities in the region. "The fight against maritime crimes is in the national and regional interests", noted Minister Radegonde. He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by the EU and the UNODC through EUNVAFOR.

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde was briefed on the missions' findings from the meeting with the various local stakeholders. Minister Radegonde stated that the visit provided the EU delegation with a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities that Seychelles faces as a large oceanic state. He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by the European Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Also present at the meeting were Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Director-General for Regional Affairs, Mr Steve Lalande and Second Secretary, Mr Andry Accouche.

