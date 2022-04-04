Left Menu

Gold, silver worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from Nagpur civic leader's home

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:55 IST
Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh were stolen from the Nandanvan house of the Nagpur civic body's ex-standing committee chairperson, a police official said on Monday.

The theft in Ashok Goyal's three-storey home took place on Friday and has been captured by CCTV cameras and the thief has been spotted, said Nandanvan police station inspector Kishore Nagrale.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning, he added.

