9 held after twin encounters in UP's Noida

FIRs have been registered in both the cases and the accused sent to jail, the police said.

Nine suspected criminals allegedly involved in cases of theft, snatching and kidnapping were arrested following two separate encounters with the police in central Noida, officials said on Monday.

Four of the suspected criminals suffered injuries in the shootout which occurred on Sunday night under the Phase 3 and the Badalpur police station areas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

The officer said the first gunfight broke out near Harka police post in TP Nagar under the Phase -3 police station jurisdiction in which two miscreants were arrested while one managed to escape.

''The local police had got information about the movement of some suspects in the area. A checking was set up after which the suspects, who were in a car, were intercepted for query but they tried to sped away. The police chased them and an encounter ensued,'' Elamaran said.

Two accused were injured in retaliatory firing by the police while their third partner managed to escape, he said. The police said they have recovered a country-made pistol along with live cartridges, a knife and a Santro car from their possession.

The second encounter took place near the Rajepur underpass under Badalpur police station jurisdiction, he said.

''The local police here got a tip-off about the gang's movement and reached the spot to nab them. There were seven accused in total and five of them were in a car and two on a motorcycle. During checking, a gunfight broke out between the two sides resulting in injuries to three accused,'' he said.

The police said they recovered three country-made pistol, three live cartridges, four knives, one car and a bike from their possession.

FIRs have been registered in both the cases and the accused sent to jail, the police said.

