Russia backs self-proclaimed pro-Kremlin mayor in Ukraine's Mariupol, says city council
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:18 IST
Russia has backed a self-proclaimed mayor of Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol who is collaborating with Russian forces, the city council said on Monday in an online post.
Mariupol has been encircled by Russian forces, who have taken control of some of the city, but as of Monday Russia had not succeeded in taking full control, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol