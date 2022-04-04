Left Menu

Russia backs self-proclaimed pro-Kremlin mayor in Ukraine's Mariupol, says city council

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:18 IST
Russia has backed a self-proclaimed mayor of Ukraine's southeastern port city of Mariupol who is collaborating with Russian forces, the city council said on Monday in an online post.

Mariupol has been encircled by Russian forces, who have taken control of some of the city, but as of Monday Russia had not succeeded in taking full control, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

