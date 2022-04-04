Left Menu

Maha home minister halts speech for 'azaan' in Pune; criticizes MNS chief over recent statement

His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.Criticizing Thackerays statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.

Criticizing Thackeray's statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion. ''Instead of thinking about welfare, education and development, there is an attempt to create conflict between two communities and make the country's politics unstable. This can lead to the country getting weakened, after which we will not be able to live in harmony,'' Walse Patil said.

He added that the police will look into such statements.

''Some people have decided to go to court. After court orders, we will take appropriate measures,'' he said.

