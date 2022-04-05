Man found dead on rail tracks killed himself after being forced into drug peddling: Police

A young man who died after being hit by a train here earlier this month has been identified and his family claimed that he killed himself after being forced into drug peddling, police said on Monday.

The man died on April 2 after being hit by the Bhuj-Bareilly express near Dhanwapur railway crossing.

His brother filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Nitin Kumar, a resident of Firoz Gandhi Colony, his brother left two audio recordings on his phone stating that three people -- Prem Kaushik alias Ziddi, Harsh Dahiya and Lokesh Dahiya -- forced him into drug peddling and were responsible for his death.

''An FIR has been registered against the trio under sections 306 (abatement to suicide), 34 (common intention) of the IPC. We handed over the body to his kin today after postmortem. A probe is on and the accused will be nabbed soon,'' said sub-inspector of police Rampal.

