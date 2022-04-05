Left Menu

Birbhum killings: Mamata hands over appointment letters to family members of deceased

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in the district on March 21, hours after the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.The incident sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to take over the probe.Personnel of the probe agency earlier in the day collected DNA samples, and visited nearby petrol pumps as part of its investigation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over appointment letters to 10 family members of those who were killed after their houses were set ablaze in Birbhum district last month.

She directed the district magistrate to ensure that the next of kin of the deceased face no problems while joining work in organisations mostly located in Rampurhat area. Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in the district on March 21, hours after the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.

The incident sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to take over the probe.

Personnel of the probe agency earlier in the day collected DNA samples, and visited nearby petrol pumps as part of its investigation. ''We have asked for the CCTV footage of the petrol pumps,” a CBI official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

