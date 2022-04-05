Left Menu

Ukraine says no place for Russia on UN human rights body

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 04:41 IST
There should be no place for Russia on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"Spoke with UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres on the current security situation and the Bucha massacre," Kuleba said on his Twitter account.

"Stressed that Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account. No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council."

