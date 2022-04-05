Left Menu

Three teenage boys from MP drown in river as picnic ends in tragedy

Barghat police station in-charge Prasann Sharma said the deceased, all aged 16 years, had gone to the river for a picnic with another friend.When their friend went to bring breakfast, the trio entered the river to bathe, he said.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:16 IST
Three teenage boys from MP drown in river as picnic ends in tragedy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A picnic turned tragic for three teenage boys in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district who drowned while bathing in a river, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 4 PM on Monday at the Hirri river near Jenwara village under the Barghat police station area, an official said. Barghat police station in-charge Prasann Sharma said the deceased, all aged 16 years, had gone to the river for a picnic with another friend.

When their friend went to bring breakfast, the trio entered the river to bathe, he said. ''When their friend returned, he found the three were missing and spotted their clothes on the bank of the river. He alerted villagers and informed family members of the three over the phone,'' he said.

Sharma said police personnel fished out the bodies of the boys in an operation that lasted for three hours till 7 PM.

The deceased boys are identified as Aryan Shrivastava, Priyanshu Gaur and Vansh Bisen. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022