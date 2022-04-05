COVID cases in India decline further, 795 infections logged

The downward trend in COVID infections continued in the country with India logging 795 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. Active cases in India have declined further to 12,054, and the active COVID caseload now constitutes 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too, said the Ministry. In a press release, a Ministry said, "Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.17 per cent."

The Ministry also informed that as many as 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative COVID death toll to 5,21,416. With 1,208 recoveries from the virus at a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent, the cumulative tally of recovered COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 4,24,96,369.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.87 crore (1,84,87,33,081) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. The Ministry said that this has been achieved through 2,22,15,213 sessions. "COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 1.92 crore (1,92,18,099) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the release stated.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,66,332 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.15 crore (79,15,46,038) COVID cumulative tests. (ANI)

