Left Menu

Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration

Minister Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as Minister of Employment and Labour while acting as Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:46 IST
Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration
President Ramaphosa has also wished Acting Minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.

This follows Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo's appointment as an Executive Director on the board of the World Bank in Washington in the United States.

Minister Nxesi will continue to perform his responsibilities as Minister of Employment and Labour while acting as Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The President has wished former Minister Dlodlo well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states.

"President Ramaphosa thanks Minister Dlodlo, who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of Communications, Home Affairs, State Security and Public Service and Administration," the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa has also wished Acting Minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022