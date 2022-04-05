Left Menu

Missing Delhi girl found in UP's Chandausi

The family members informed the police about the minor going missing on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:27 IST
Missing Delhi girl found in UP's Chandausi
  • Country:
  • India

A girl who went missing from Mehrauli here was traced to Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Tuesday.

The family members informed the police about the minor going missing on Saturday. A case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (punishment for kidnapping was registered at Mehrauli police station and a team was formed to trace the girl, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Technical analysis was done and CCTV footage of the area were checked thoroughly. The missing girl was seen with another girl in one of the footages, police said.

During inquiry, the girl was found to be a classmate of the missing girl. She was examined where she initially refused to have known anything about the missing girl, police said.

Later, she informed that her mother took away the missing girl. On being questioned further, the mother of the missing girl's friend disclosed that she had left the girl in Chandausi at the house of her own mother, they said.

Police found the girl in Chandausi. An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident, they said.

The matter came to light when a journalist posted on Twitter about the ''15-year-old girl going missing''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

