Himanta asks DCs to connect with people to understand problems

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asked deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts to make extensive field visits to understand problems faced by the public.

He also urged them to encourage ‘emotional connect’ between the district administration and make the district administration more citizen-centric.

In a Tweet after attending a day-long DCs conference here, Sarma wrote: ''As part of our continued efforts to make administration more citizen-centric, I’ve advised DCs to make their offices fulcrum of governance delivery system…'' He said the DCs have been directed to ''celebrate district days to facilitate & generate 'emotional connect' between district administration & people''.

The state Cabinet had decided in January that District Day will be marked by all districts on the date of notification of its creation, and if the notification is not available, it will be celebrated on the date of joining of the first deputy commissioner.

''DCs must undertake extensive field visits to understand people’s problems & ensure attendance of doctors & teachers in hospitals & schools respectively,'' Sarma added.

The chief minister also said the DCs conference under is a curtain-raiser to another such meet at Tezpur next month.

