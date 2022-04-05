Left Menu

Sweden to expel three Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:43 IST
Sweden will expel three Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ... decided to deport three Russian diplomats whose work in Sweden is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," Linde told reporters.

