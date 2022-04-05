Left Menu

Kremlin says Bucha is a 'monstrous forgery' aimed at smearing Russia

"It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army - and it will not work." "We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head," Peskov said.

Kremlin says Bucha is a 'monstrous forgery' aimed at smearing Russia
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. "It is a simply a well-directed - but tragic - show," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army - and it will not work."

"We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head," Peskov said. "Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with." Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's call for President Vladimir Putin to be put on trial for war crimes, Peskov said such remarks were unacceptable and unworthy of a U.S. leader.

