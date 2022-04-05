Maoist held in J'khand

A member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was on Tuesday arrested from his residence in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen and personnel of Cobra, a special operation unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, conducted a search operation in Regda village and apprehended Dagur Sundi, a senior officer said. West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said the 35-year-old Maoist had the responsibility to hold meetings in villages to recruit people in the outlawed organisation, inform his leaders about activities of police and provide logistics support such as the delivery of rations to a squad.

He is an ''active member of the CPI (Maoist) squad headed by area commander Sagen Ageriya'', the SP said.

''We had the information that Sundi would visit his family members and accordingly, security personnel were sent to his village under the Tonto police station limits to conduct the operation. He was arrested from his house,'' the officer said. Sundi was also involved in the firing at security personnel in an anti-Naxal campaign in Tumbahaka forest in January, he added.

