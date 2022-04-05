Left Menu

Two Africans arrested by Himachal Police for drugs smuggling

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested two African nationals on the charge of smuggling drugs to the hill state, a police official said To break the drugs supply chain, police arrested two Africans from Delhi, he said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at police station Rampur in this connection, the official said.

A total of 7.15 gram of heroin and 1.14 gram crystalline substance (MDMA) was seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Further investigation is in progress, the official said.

