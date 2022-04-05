The European Union plans new sanctions to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders. Russia said the killings were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it. CALLS FOR WAR CRIMES INVESTIGATION

* U.N. Security Council to consider Ukrainian allegations that Russian soldiers murdered civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the session. * Russia called the allegations a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. It said it would present "empirical evidence" to the Security Council that its forces have not been involved in atrocities.

* The U.S. said it would push for Russia to be suspended from the U.N. Human Rights Council. * An adviser to Zelenskiy said a court like one which prosecuted war crimes committed in former Yugoslavia should be set up for Ukraine.

FIGHTING * At least 11 people were killed and 61 wounded in a rocket attack on the city of Mykolaiv on Monday that hit a bus stop and shopping area, Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman said.

* Russia is likely to launch a new offensive soon in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said. * Zelenskiy said the military situation in the southern port city of Mariupol was "very difficult."

ECONOMY * The European Commission proposed new sanctions including banning Russian coal and closing EU ports to Russian ships, and said it was working on banning oil imports. More U.S. sanctions are also expected.

* The United States stopped Russia making dollar payments on sovereign bonds from reserves held in U.S. banks, pushing it closer to a historic default. * Thousands of auto workers have been furloughed and food prices are soaring as Western sanctions pummel the small Russian city of Kaluga and its flagship foreign carmakers.

PEACE TALKS * Zelenskiy said negotiating with Russia to end fighting would be a challenge but "we have no other choice".

QUOTES * "Every Euro, every cent that you receive from Russia or that you send to Russia has blood, it is bloody money and the blood of this money is Ukrainian blood," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"We all saw the gruesome pictures from Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. (Compiled by John Stonestreet, Rosalba O'Brien, Michael Perry, Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans)

