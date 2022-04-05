Gurugram cop held for voyeurism, suspended

A head constable has been arrested for voyeurism and suspended after he allegedly shot a video of a woman who had been staying at the police lines here, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman and her husband had been staying at a 'safe house' at the police lines following threats from her family after their court marriage.

According to a complaint filed on April 3 by the 23-year-old woman, native of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the couple had a court marriage on February 22 this year.

Both their families were not happy with the marriage and her father was allegedly threatening them and had even filed a case against her husband. They moved to Gurugram and sought police protection and were living in the police line's 'safe house' from March 4.

The woman said on April 3, when she went for a bath at around 10 am, she saw the head constable, Surender, coming to the bathroom carrying a bucket.

''I closed my bathroom door and was bathing. When I looked up, I saw Surender peeking and making my video. I raised the alarm, following which he ran away,'' the woman was quoted in the FIR.

The woman said she called on the 112 helpline after which police reached the spot.

Based on her complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code section 354-C (voyeurism) was registered against the head constable at the Civil Lines police station on April 3 and he was arrested the same day.

''An FIR was registered and the head constable immediately detained and arrested. He has been placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry will also be initiated against him. There is zero tolerance for this kind of misdemeanour'' Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told PTI.

The 35-year-old accused, deployed with the quick response team (QRT), west, was granted bail, police said.

