Bangladeshi enters India inadvertently, handed over to BGB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:52 IST
Bangladeshi enters India inadvertently, handed over to BGB
The BSF on Tuesday said it has handed over a Bangladeshi national, who had entered India illegally, to the border guarding force of the neighbouring country without taking any action.

It was found during interrogation that the 20-year old Bangladeshi inadvertently crossed the international border near Petrolgadh in Malda district on Monday, the BSF said in a statement.

“Therefore, that person has been handed over to the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) on humanitarian grounds due to mutual cooperation and goodwill of the border guarding forces of both the countries,” it added.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national had no prior criminal history nor record of crossing the border illegally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

