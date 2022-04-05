Russian forces will 'liberate' Mariupol from Ukrainian 'nationalists' - RIA cites ministry
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:05 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its forces would "liberate" the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol from Ukrainian "nationalists", the RIA news agency reported.
Another agency, Interfax, quoted the ministry as saying that the Russian side had proposed that Ukrainian forces leave the city but they refused to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'