Scrutiny finds MahaRERA violations in registration of over 10k properties

The office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) has indicted 44 personnel for allegedly carrying out registration of over 10,000 properties violating the provisions of the MahaRERA Act.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) came into force to bring about transparency and safeguard buyers' interests in the sale of apartments, building, flats and plots etc.

IGR officials said the scrutiny of registration documents of properties was done after a complaint was received from the state government.

''For registration of any property, the MahaRERA registration is compulsory for plot above six gunthas or project having eight units. There were instances of unauthorised constructions, projects getting registered without obtaining MahaRERA registration, after which the state government ordered scrutiny into such transactions,'' said an IGR official.

''We scrutinised 27 sub-registrar offices and found that 10,561 property transactions were registered in violation of MahaRERA provisions,'' he said.

A report has been sent to the state government, he said, adding that some personnel have been suspended while inquiry was underway against others.

