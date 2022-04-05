Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held in Satara
In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara Crime Branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military, an official said on Tuesday.
The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, he added.
''An army uniform, forged identity card, and a forged driving license to drive an army vehicle were seized from the accused,'' the official said.
