Man who posed as military officer to dupe job aspirants held in Satara

In a joint operation with Military Intelligence (Southern Command), the Satara Crime Branch arrested a person for allegedly duping people with promises of jobs in the military, an official said on Tuesday.

The man, who used to pose as an army officer, was held from a village in Satara, he added.

''An army uniform, forged identity card, and a forged driving license to drive an army vehicle were seized from the accused,'' the official said.

