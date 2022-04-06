Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrests commercial tax official from UP in extortion case

PTI | Basti | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:56 IST
A Mumbai Police team on Tuesday arrested an assistant commissioner (enforcement) in the commercial tax department posted here.

Assistant Commissioner Ashutosh Mishra was produced before a local court after his arrest, a local police official said, adding that it is believed that he will be taken to Mumbai on a transit remand.

Mishra is an accused in an extortion case which also involves his brother-in-law and IPS officer Saurabh Tiwari, who was posted as DCP in Mumbai Police. Tiwari has been on the run for several months.

