Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes state of emergency

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday night revoked the state of emergency he had declared on April 1 with immediate effect.

In a gazette notification no 2274/10 issued late Tuesday night, the president said he has withdrawn the emergency rule ordinance which gave security forces sweeping powers to curb any disturbance in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)