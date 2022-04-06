Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes state of emergency

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 01:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday night revoked the state of emergency he had declared on April 1 with immediate effect.

In a gazette notification no 2274/10 issued late Tuesday night, the president said he has withdrawn the emergency rule ordinance which gave security forces sweeping powers to curb any disturbance in the country.

