Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assures CM Bommai of declaring 'Upper Bhadra' as national project

Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday assured Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of declaring the "Upper Bhadra project" as a national project after getting approval from the finance ministry and a nod from the Union Cabinet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 05:49 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday assured Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of declaring the "Upper Bhadra project" as a national project after getting approval from the finance ministry and a nod from the Union Cabinet. "I have had a detailed discussion on Mahadayi, Mekedatu, Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra projects. I have provided details about the State's stand and the resolutions passed in the State legislature about these projects," Bommai told media persons after meeting Shekhawat in the national capital.

"The Union minister has assured speedy approval for the DPR for Mekedatu project and feasibility report on Mahadayi project. I am set to meet the Union Finance Minister tomorrow," he added. Karnataka Chief Minister also said that the Mekedatu project would not pose any problem for Tamil Nadu as their share of water would be released annually.

"We will get our judicious share of water from the Mekedatu project. The project would not pose any problem for Tamil Nadu. Their share of water would be released annually. Tamil Nadu is getting excess water except during distress years. Their share of water would be ensured in accordance with the Triban award," he stated. Speaking about Upper Krishna Project, Bommai said, "The issue of taking up UKP third phase project is before the court. The Union government has to submit its affidavit. I have requested the union minister to act on this. Our counsels too have presented their argument before the court. Efforts are also on for appointment of the Judge at the earliest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

