(OFFICIAL)-Donors agree 659.5 million euros in aid to Moldova

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:07 IST
Donors including Germany, France and Romania have agreed 659.5 million euros in aid to Moldova, which is hosting over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a donor conference on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen Moldova's resistance also in the financial sphere," she told reporters. "To this end, we agreed today to support Moldova with loans, budget support and other financial assistance worth 659.5 million euros."

