(OFFICIAL)-Donors agree 659.5 million euros in aid to Moldova
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:07 IST
Donors including Germany, France and Romania have agreed 659.5 million euros in aid to Moldova, which is hosting over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a donor conference on Tuesday.
"We will strengthen Moldova's resistance also in the financial sphere," she told reporters. "To this end, we agreed today to support Moldova with loans, budget support and other financial assistance worth 659.5 million euros."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Socialist Party facing irrelevance in presidential vote
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-IFOP-Fiducial Poll
France's Macron mulls food stamps to help poor households cope with Ukraine war fallout
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll