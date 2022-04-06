Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Tral

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:25 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Tral
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two militants of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwatul Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

The two terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind and LeT's Umer Teli alias Talha, a police official said, He said the duo were wanted in several terror cases, including the killing of a sarpanch in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year. The two terrorists had shifted base to Tral recently, he added.

