Left Menu

Corruption probe: CBI takes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbais Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:41 IST
Corruption probe: CBI takes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said. Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest, the official said. Deshmukh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him.

Deshmukh, in his petition filed through advocate Aniket Nikam on Monday, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody.

The senior NCP leader's plea is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022