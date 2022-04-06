Ukrainian military has no information about Russian border guards coming under fire
Ukraine's military said on Wednesday it had no information about an incident in which a Russian regional official said border guards in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine had come under fire on Tuesday.
"We do not have such information," a spokesman for the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in response to a question from Reuters about the Russian regional official's comments.
