Ukrainian military has no information about Russian border guards coming under fire

Ukraine's military said on Wednesday it had no information about an incident in which a Russian regional official said border guards in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine had come under fire on Tuesday.

"We do not have such information," a spokesman for the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in response to a question from Reuters about the Russian regional official's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)