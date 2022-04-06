Left Menu

6 NLFB militants surrender in Assam's Sonitpur

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:25 IST
Representative image
  • India

Six militants of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) surrendered in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, police said.

A group of about 12 militants was hiding in Chariduar area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, they said.

Two of them were injured in a gunfight with the police on April 1 at 12 Mile area of Bhalukpong town, they said.

As operation was stepped up in the area, the six militants surrendered along with their arms and ammunition on being convinced by the police, they added.

Following the signing of the Bodo Accord in January 2020, a large number of NDFB militants surrendered while some went on to form the NLFB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

