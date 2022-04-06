6 NLFB militants surrender in Assam's Sonitpur
- Country:
- India
Six militants of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) surrendered in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, police said.
A group of about 12 militants was hiding in Chariduar area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, they said.
Two of them were injured in a gunfight with the police on April 1 at 12 Mile area of Bhalukpong town, they said.
As operation was stepped up in the area, the six militants surrendered along with their arms and ammunition on being convinced by the police, they added.
Following the signing of the Bodo Accord in January 2020, a large number of NDFB militants surrendered while some went on to form the NLFB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bodo Accord
- Assam
- Assam-
- Bhalukpong
- National Liberation Front
- Chariduar
- Bodoland
ALSO READ
Assam MLA equates RSS with Jinnah, claims both divided people
Oppn members walk out of Assam assembly over FM's comment on standard of House
Rape accused shot at after attempt to escape from Assam Police custody
At least one college will be set up in each minority-dominated area of Assam: Himanta
Assam govt firm in goal of providing one lakh jobs: Himanta Biswa Sarma