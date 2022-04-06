Left Menu

Russia says it had to pay roubles to holders of Eurobonds

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:06 IST
Russia says it had to pay roubles to holders of Eurobonds
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian finance ministry said on Wednesday it had to pay roubles to holders of its dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 as a foreign bank refused to process Russia's order to pay $649.2 million to holders of its debt.

The finance ministry said the foreign bank, the name of which it has not disclosed, rejected Russia's order to pay coupons on the two papers and also did not process the payment of the face value of the Eurobond maturing in 2022. Russia may consider allowing foreign holders of its 2022 and 2042 Eurobonds to convert rouble payments into foreign currencies once Russia's access to its forex accounts is restored, the finance ministry said.

Russia's ability to fulfil its debt obligations is in focus after sweeping Western sanctions in response to what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine have frozen nearly a half of the country's state reserves and limited Moscow's access to global payment systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022