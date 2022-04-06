Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque
A hand grenade was thrown into Kabuls largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabuls old city was unclear.
