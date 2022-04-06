Govt medical officer booked on sexual harassment charges in TN's Erode

A medical officer posted at the Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital was relieved from duty on Wednesday and booked for alleged sexual harassment against a woman at the workplace, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case till now, they added.

According to police, a 30-year-old temporary woman worker at the hospital lodged a complaint with the All Women Police few days ago, stating that the medical officer had misbehaved and sexually harassed her with an assurance of helping make her job permanent.

Police registered a case against the doctor and began an investigation.

The Joint Director (Medical) relieved the doctor and nominated Dr Kala Priya, another senior doctor, as in-charge medical officer of the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)